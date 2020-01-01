Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region revealed the misappropriation and three facts of theft of funds totaling more than 1 million rubles by a 43-year-old local resident.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the suspect in 2019-2020, being a materially responsible person of a company in the communications sector, receiving money from clients intended for depositing into their settlement accounts and transferred more than 470 thousand to her own account. Also, the offender, after gaining access to bank accounts, secretly stole cash totaling about 600 thousand rubles from three victims.

In relation to the defendant, the division for the investigation of crimes on the territory of the Southern Micro-District of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Voronezh instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Misappropriation or embezzlement”, and 3 criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 3 Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

For committing these unlawful acts the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.