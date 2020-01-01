During the preliminary investigation, it was established that an ex-accountant of one of the partnerships of homeowners in the Ketovsky District of the Kurgan Region, abusing her official position, for two years accepted money from residents of the house as payment for utility services. However, she did not transfer the entire amount to the partnership’s bank account, leaving a part of the received money to herself and subsequently disposing of it at her discretion.

As a result of illegal actions, the defendant caused to the homeowners’ partnership a material damage totaling more than one million rubles.

A criminal case initiated against the defendant on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Misappropriation or embezzlement” was sent to the Ketovsky District Court for consideration on the merits.

At the request of the investigator, the property of the suspect was arrested.

This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.