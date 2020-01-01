Last November, representatives of a company who had become victims of Internet fraud turned to the Tambov city police.

The victims said that they learned through the Internet about a company from Voronezh that sold reinforced concrete products at ultra-low prices. Tambov residents phoned the company and agreed on the delivery of a batch of products, but it was necessary to make an advance payment of 1.3 million rubles. They were not alerted by the fact that the company appeared relatively recently, there were no comments about its work, and the communication took place exclusively by phone. After the receipt of the prepayment, employees of the supplier company stopped communicating.

Police officers of the city of Tambov interviewed representatives of the affected company from the regional center, organized a complex of operational-search measures, during which they managed to get on the trail of two residents of the city of Smolensk, who organized a dummy company in Voronezh for the sale of reinforced concrete products. The Investigative unit of the police division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tambov has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In March of this year, Tambov operatives went on a service trip to Smolensk to detain the suspects. The places of residence of 27-year-old man and woman, who were familiar with each other, was established, they were detained and taken to Tambov for conducting investigative and operational actions. During the search of their places of residence, a number of documents, numerous seals and computer equipment were found and seized.

The suspects during the investigation confessed to committing fraud and voluntarily compensated for all the damage caused - 1.3 million rubles. In accordance with the law, they face up to ten years in prison.