“Today, at about 2 p.m. in Volgograd, in the line of duty, a police officer of the detached company for the protection of objects of internal affairs bodies of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region, senior police sergeant Vladimir Tafintsev was killed. The suspect in committing the serious crime has been detained.

A woman ran up to a senior police sergeant who was serving in a guarded facility of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region. She said that she was pursued by a man who demanded to give him her jewelry. Seeing the policeman, the offender tried to escape, but Vladimir Tafintsev detained him. Upon delivery to the checkpoint, the man unexpectedly took out a knife and stabbed a fatal blow to the police officer.

By measures taken, a previously convicted resident of the Gorodishchensky district was detained by police in the immediate vicinity of the scene.

The Investigative Committee of Russia Investigation Administration for the Volgograd Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 317 of the RF Criminal Code. An investigative-operational group is working, all the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

The deceased policeman left a wife and an underage child.

The leadership of the Russian MIA expresses condolences to the relatives of Vladimir Tafintsev,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.