“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, together with colleagues from the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia and the FSB of Russia, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained four citizens aged from 33 to 42 on suspicion of committing thefts.

In October 2019, in the village of Putyatino, Ryazan Region, the offenders tried to steal money from an ATM by blowing it up with a gas mixture. Sound alarm worked in the premises of the credit institution. Frightened gang-members fled.

Then, on December 31 of last year in the same village, the ATM-crackers broke the window of a supermarket, got inside, blew up an ATM with gas mixture and stole more than 2 million rubles.

Investigative unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region initiated criminal proceedings on the features of offenses stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

The police found that the same people were involved in the thefts. In the course of the operative-search activities their identities have been established. Two of the suspects had a previous criminal record.

The operation to detain the offenders took place simultaneously at several addresses. One was detained at the Vnukovo International Airport named after A.N. Tupolev upon his return from a tourist trip to Thailand, another one in the city of Kolomna, the rest - in the Tula Region.

Currently, operative-investigation steps are being taken to establish additional episodes of the suspects’ unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.