In the city of Shebekino, Belgorod Region, criminal investigation officers detained a group of people suspected of committing theft and a series of frauds.

According to preliminary data, in less than a year more than ten residents of the region suffered from the actions of the offenders. The group was headed by a local resident previously convicted for property crimes. After his release from prison in the summer of 2019, the man developed a scheme of illegal earnings. He attracted two more people to the participation in the illegal activities.

It was established that the offenders won the confidence of citizens in difficult financial situation and offered them help in obtaining micro-loans on favorable terms. In most cases, they promised assistance in drafting an agreement, according to which the money allegedly would not have to be returned. Negotiations with the victims were usually conducted by two accomplices who worked as consultants on issues of obtaining loans. The third was responsible for bringing clients to the offices of micro-finance organizations. The partners took for their services about a half of the amount received by the borrower. However, after some time, the victims found out that, contrary to the promises of intermediaries, financial and credit institutions had claims against them.

One of the victims of deception was a mother of many children - a friend of one of the defendants. The woman complained to him that the alimony paid to her by her ex-husband was not enough to support four children. Then the suspects convinced the victim to get two consumer loans for the purchase of household appliances, assuring her that in this case her ex-husband would be required to repay the loan. The swindlers did not deliver the TV and washing machine that she had purchased. They subsequently sold the appliances, and appropriated the proceeds.

Another resident of the region, after acquaintance in a social network with one of the offenders, lost her own home and the opportunity to improve housing conditions on the account of the maternity capital. The man who introduced himself as a successful entrepreneur said that he was building a cottage near Belgorod, and, having convinced her of the seriousness of his intentions, invited her to live there with him after the completion of the construction. To speed up the finishing works and quickly move to the new friend, the victim sold her house and invested in the non-existent construction project. In addition, being aware of the woman’s maternity capital, he persuaded her to purchase a summer house with this money, undertaking to help her with the paperwork. As it turned out, the contract indicated the inflated cost of the construction. The difference between the actual price and the price specified in the documents - worth more than 100 thousand rubles - was taken away by the offender, whose romantic feelings soon died away.

According to investigators, the detainees also stole property from a rented apartment. At the request of the offenders, their acquaintance rented a house for one day in the city of Shebekino. Having gained access to the apartment, the men stole household appliances from it.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Shebekinsky Urban District initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by articles 158 and 159 of the RF Criminal Code. According to preliminary estimates, the total damage suffered by the victim exceeded one million rubles. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.