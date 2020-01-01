The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krasnogvardeisky District is investigating a criminal case on the illicit trafficking in alcoholic beverages. The unlawful act was revealed by officers of the economic crime unit of the district police division, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory and the FSB department for the territory.

In the course of operational-search measures, it was established that a resident of the village of Krasnogvardeisky purchased alcohol-containing liquid, the necessary accessories and equipment for bottling, as well as bottles, packaging material, corks and labels for bottles, and carried out the production of alcoholic beverages at his place of residence for the purpose of subsequent sale.

During the searches in the territory of the citizen’s home, more than 200 canisters and containers with alcohol-containing liquid with a total volume of more than two tons, as well as over 800 bottles of finished alcohol products of various kinds were discovered and seized.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krasnogvardeisky District instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 1 of Article 171.3 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, necessary investigative actions and operational measures aimed at documenting the citizen’s unlawful activities are being taken.