Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kaluga initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to law enforcers, a woman resident of Kaluga, willing to buy an apartment, turned for help to her acquaintance working in a real estate agency. The offender found a suitable option and, assuring her friend that she had very good relations with the developer, offered favorable conditions. The women signed a preliminary contract of sale, according to which the apartment had to be transferred in a few months. At that, the suspect asked to make an advance payment.

When the deadline for the house commissioning came, the suspect asked to renegotiate the contract with a surcharge to the original amount to a new total of 1,950,000 rubles, allegedly in line with the developer’s request. The transfer of money and the signing of all the papers took place outside the office, but the offender assured the victim that she would transfer the entire amount to the management.

When all the deadlines for the house commissioning and for transferring the apartment had passed, the woman turned to the real estate agency, but they explained that her friend no longer worked there. At the same time, no transactions between the applicant and the developer were made, no contracts were concluded with her and no money was received to the organization’s account.

The resident of Kaluga turned to the police, where she provided the apartment sale and purchase agreements concluded by her. The documents were sent for examination, which confirmed that the seller’s signatures had signs of falsification and had not been executed by the director of the organization.

The investigation continues.