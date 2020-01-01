To identify and combat the facts of violation of migration legislation, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for Obninsk conducted a targeted action to check one of the construction sites of the city of science.

As a result of the audit, police officers identified 30 administrative offenses in the sphere of migration.

10 administrative protocols have been drawn up, as provided for in paragraph 1.1 of Article 18.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses “Violation by a foreign citizen or stateless person of the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation, expressed in the absence of documents confirming the right to stay (reside) in the Russian Federation”.

20 citizens of two neighboring countries are brought to administrative responsibility under article 18.10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Illegal work by a foreign citizen or stateless person in the Russian Federation”.