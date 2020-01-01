Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Prokopyevsk completed the investigation of a criminal case, initiated against a 64-year-old local resident. He was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.
In Autumn of 2019, a signal was received by the police of Prokopyevsk that from the territory of an industrial facility construction site, 3 metal water tanks, installed in line with fire safety requirements, had been stolen. The total damage amounted to 1,200,000 rubles.
During the operational activities criminal investigators detained the suspect. The detainee was a 64-year-old local resident moonlighting at a construction site. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him. The investigation found that the defendant, having found metal tanks, considered them ownerless, since they were dug into the ground behind the fence enclosing a construction site. Using hired equipment, the resident of Prokopyevsk dismantled the tanks and took them to the metal scrap collection point.
At the moment the criminal case has been sent to court for consideration. The sanction of the Article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
