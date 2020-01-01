Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption established the involvement of the former first deputy chairman of the Government of the Republic of Ingushetia in a crime committed three years ago.

In 2017, he held the position of Director General of a state unitary enterprise, with which a municipal contract was concluded for the implementation of works on the installation of a water supply system with installation of water towers and drilling of artesian wells. In fact, the contractor did not perform any work. However, budget funds in the amount of 24 million rubles were unjustifiably withdrawn to the accounts of third parties.

The Ex-official has been charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 286 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Earlier, in November 2019, on suspicion of having committed the specified act, the head of the administration of the Central Administrative District of the city of Nazran, Republic of Ingushetia, was detained.