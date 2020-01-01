In social networks and popular instant messengers, a scan of the MIA of Russia order on the suspension of personal reception of citizens in offices of the Ministry was distributed.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia informs that the published document is fake in nature, and its content is not true. Reliable information on the measures taken by the Ministry in connection with the difficult epidemiological situation is available only on the MIA official resources.
