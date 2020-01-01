“Investigator of the Chita Linear Division on Transport of the MIA of Russia has opened a criminal case on crime features under Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation in relation to a passenger of the Kamran (Vietnam) - Chita (Russia) flight.

The police received a message that on board the plane that had arrived from Vietnam there was a man, who had been flagrantly violating public order and behaved inadequately during the flight. In particular, the citizen used obscene language, did not respond to crew comments, refused to take the seat indicated on the ticket. Even after the aircraft commander over the speakerphone warned him about the possibility of an emergency landing in case of continued unlawful actions, the passenger did not calm down. Then other citizens on board decided to pacify the rowdy on their own. They restricted his movements and put him in the passenger seat.

After the plane landed at the destination, the police took the man to the duty unit, where protocols on administrative offenses were compiled under Articles 20.20 and 20.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. All the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.