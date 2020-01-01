“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, together with colleagues from St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, detained suspects in illegal use of trademarks of well-known motor oil manufacturers.

It has been established that two brothers may be involved in the unlawful activities. One of them holds the position of general director of a company engaged in the sale of industrial chemicals, the second is the warehouse manager at the same enterprise. Clandestine storage and production facilities were located in St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region and Sochi.

More than 15 tons of motor oil packaged in barrels and canisters with logos of popular brands were seized by police from illegal trafficking. Labels, seals, holographic stickers, containers and production equipment designed for bottling and packaging of products were also found.

Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA GA for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 180 of the RF Criminal Code.

According to the preliminary data, the damage caused to copyright holders exceeded 5.5 million rubles. Samples of the seized substances were sent for forensic examination.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.