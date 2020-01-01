Police precinct officers of the Police Division No. 23 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreigners at the place of stay.

According to the police, in February of this year, a local resident born in 1982 illegally registered 28 foreign citizens at the place of his own registration and residence in an apartment building on the Zheleznodorozhnaya Street in the Komsomolsky District of Togliatti, not planning to provide them with living quarters in the future.

The man pleaded guilty to the crime in full and explained that he had allegedly wanted to help his acquaintances.

Currently a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation” has been initiated against the detainee. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.