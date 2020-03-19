“To ensure the realization of the rights and freedoms of citizens, and also with account of the situation associated with the spread of the new coronavirus infection, from March 19, 2020, foreign citizens can extend the period of temporary stay in the Russian Federation.

To do this, they need to contact the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia closest to the place of their actual location with a statement drawn up in any form.

Citizens who have arrived in Russia with a visa will get an extension of its validity, regardless of the purpose of entering Russia. In case your visa has already expired, your temporary stay will also be extended.

Citizens arriving in Russia in a manner that does not require a visa will get an extension of their stay in the Russian Federation, including the case when the period of this stay has already expired.

The receipt of applications for issuing permits to attract and use foreign workers and work permits for foreign citizens residing in the Russian Federation is resumed.

In addition, labor migrants can apply for new patents without having to travel outside the Russian Federation and without being brought to administrative responsibility for violation of the deadline for submitting relevant applications.

Foreign citizens residing in Russia on the basis of a temporary residence permit or residence permit will get their stay extended if the document issued to them expires,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.