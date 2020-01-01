Currently, cases of dissemination of inaccurate information on the activities of police staff involved in implementing measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection have become more frequent on social networks and instant messengers.

In particular, over the past day in the information space there were revealed several messages that do not correspond to reality.

For example, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Kursk Region and some other regions, fake news is being spread that during raid events the police will fine parents whose children will be found alone in public places. In addition, the directors of educational institutions, where students will be found during inspections, may allegedly be punished.

In the Lipetsk Region inaccurate information is being sent through messengers that traffic police blocked all entries to the city of Lipetsk in connection with a two-week quarantine.

An audio recording is also being distributed in a number of regions, which contains information that offenders allegedly enter the homes of citizens under the pretext of compulsory disinfection from the coronavirus, after which they lull the owners of apartments and commit serious crimes.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia officially declares that these messages are not true and are fake news. No such facts have been registered.

We remind you that for the dissemination of knowingly inaccurate socially significant information under the guise of reliable messages, which creates a threat to public order and security, administrative responsibility is provided.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation calls on citizens to be vigilant and focus on official sources of information.