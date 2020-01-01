“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory, with the participation of the regional Department of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, detained a local resident on suspicion of illegal manufacture and storage of arms, ammunition and explosives.

It was established that in the city of Mineralnye Vody, the offender equipped an outbuilding in the courtyard of his house as a workshop for the manufacture of cartridges, as well as alteration of firearms. The man bought everything necessary through the Internet.

During searches at the suspects’, objects were found that were structurally similar to carbines, machine guns, pistols and ammunition. Three tins with gunpowder, two lathes and tools were also seized.

According to the forensic study, part of the seized arms was found fit for firing shots.

Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mineralovodsky Urban District initiated eight criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Articles 222, 222.1 and 223 of the RF Criminal Code. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.