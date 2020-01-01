“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control together with the FSB of Russia and in cooperation with JSC Russian Post suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of illicit trafficking in potent substances.

It was established that on one of the Internet resources the offenders placed an advertisement on the sale of potent substances, in particular, a list of their names and cost. The accomplices, having received information about the orders, packed the goods and sent them to customers.

As a result of operational-search measures in one of the Moscow post offices, two suspects were detained red-handed at the time when they were preparing to send 48 parcels to regions of the Russian Federation. The exact name and weight of the drugs that were inside the parcels will be established by experts.

GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part three of Article 234 of the RF Criminal Code.

During a search at the places of residence of the defendants, about 30 kilograms of anabolic steroids were found. The police also seized packing material, postal receipts, an accounting register, an electronic database of buyers, mobile phones and a laptop, which are of evidentiary value in the criminal case.

A house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.