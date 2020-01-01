“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with the Federal Security Service of Russia revealed a fact of fraud in relation to a credit organization.

Investigators found that a 39-year-old resident of the Moscow Region created a network of organizations to work in the market of precious metals and stones. Then she turned to one of the commercial banks in the capital for a loan. The woman provided fictitious documents and indicated, as the security, the goods that were actually unavailable, namely precious metal scrap and products.

Material damage caused to the credit institution amounted to more than one billion rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Police officers conducted more than twenty searches in Moscow and the Moscow Region. About ten kilograms of yellow metal and other objects and documents of relevance to the criminal case were seized.

House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, necessary measures are being taken aimed to establish all the participants in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.