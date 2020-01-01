The MIA of Russia has prepared a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On Amendments to Appendix 1 to the Traffic Rules of the Russian Federation”, which is supposed to establish a new designation of photo and video recording systems.

The project has been developed in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation, the results of the meeting of the State Council of the Russian Federation on June 26, 2019 and is aimed at taking measures to establish requirements for the mandatory designation of automatically operating special technical equipment that has the functions of photo and film shooting, video recording for registering traffic violations by technical means of traffic management.

Currently, the design and technical features of the photo and video recording systems are such that they are capable of simultaneously recording several administrative offenses in the sphere of traffic. In this case, the sign of additional information (table) 8.23 “Photo and video recording” is used to clarify the action of the road sign with which it is applied.

In connection with this draft resolution, it is proposed to replace this table with a new information sign 6.22 “Photo and video recording” to indicate places where automatic stationary or mobile photo and video recording complexes of traffic violations are used.



The graphic designation and color gamut of the new information sign will correspond to the images of information signs existing in the Traffic Rules.



The MIA of Russia noted that the adoption of the draft resolution will ensure that drivers are informed about places where photo and video recording systems are used and will reduce the need for excessive use of prohibitory and other traffic signs without negatively affecting the achievement of the goals of state programs of the Russian Federation and will positively affect the increase of road safety.

Draft resolution of the Russian Government is currently going through the process of public discussion on the Single Portal for posting information about the development of draft regulations by federal executive bodies and the results of their public discussion.