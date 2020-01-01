In the course of operational measures to combat illegal migration, officers of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vladimir Region in cooperation with representatives of the regional departments of the FSB and the Rosgvardia, revealed in the Aleksandrovsky District the presence of foreign citizens in the industrial zone buildings of the city of Strunino. Some foreigners carried out labor activities in violation of the current legislation of the Russian Federation.

The police drafted protocols on administrative offenses against the offenders. The issue of initiating a criminal case on a fictitious migration registration is being addressed.

In addition, law enforcement officers found more than three thousand hemp plants there. In the premises, appropriate conditions were created for the cultivation of plants: temperature conditions were maintained, and a ventilation and lighting system was organized. During the inspection of the premises, officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vladimir Region seized several dozen polymer bundles with dry hemp and ready for use marijuana. The total mass of seized drugs exceeded eight and a half kilograms.

Currently the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Aleksandrovsky District has initiated a criminal investigation into the fact of possession of drugs, on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The procedural decision on the fact of cultivation of drug-containing plants will be taken based on the results of the ongoing check.

Police officers are implementing a set of measures aimed at establishing the circumstances of the appearance of prohibited plants and products in the industrial zone, as well as persons involved in organizing the activities related to drug trafficking.