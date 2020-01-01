“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow, suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of hooliganism and arson of vehicles.

According to available information, at night time, the offenders drove up to a car dealership located in the southeast of the capital and fired six shots at the building, after which they disappeared. Several days later they returned to the scene of the crime and set fire to two cars parked on the territory of the dealership. One more week later, the suspects again opened fire at the car dealership. This time, having made at least fourteen shots, the men damaged eight cars.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA Division for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of offenses under Article 167 and Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained six previously convicted citizens on suspicion of committing impudent crimes. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

During the searches, the police found with the detainees mobile phones, SIM cards and laptops. The vehicles allegedly used by the suspects were also seized.

Currently, necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.