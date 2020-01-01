Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Bolsheuluyskoye” incriminated the woman and her son with illegal logging of timber worth more than 28.9 million rubles. Police found that in February and March 2016, illegal logging of more than 1,200 cubic meters of forest was carried out in the territory of the Yuzhno-Kytatsky district forestry.

During operative-search activities, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division “Bolsheuluyskoye” together with officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Krasnoyarsk Territory established that a woman, being an individual entrepreneur, received a permit to cut forest located in a certain territory. However, her son, who supervised the work on the site, at the instruction of his mother, felled the wood in the neighboring plot in excess of the established quota. This area is a specially protected nut-fishing zone, where century-old cedars grow. On this site, the local population for many years picked nuts for personal needs. As a result of criminal activity, more than 200 fir trees, 420 cedars and 432 silver firs were cut down by the offenders. The amount of the damage exceeded 28.9 million rubles.

Police officers carried out large-scale work aimed at establishing their involvement in the commission of the crime. Material evidence was found at the illegal logging site. A genetic examination made it possible to establish that the material evidence found at the site belonged to the very team of 6 people that had been hired by the woman and her son to carry out the logging. As a result of searches, 3 loaders, 2 skidder tractors and 4 trucks were seized from the offenders. The property of the suspects worth 12.5 million rubles was arrested.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Bolsheuluyskoye” initiated a criminal case against the woman, born in 1952, and her son, born in 1972, on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest stands”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the son and house arrest - for his mother-pensioner.