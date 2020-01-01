Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Slavyansky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 33-year old local resident on the grounds of offenses under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

Local resident filed with police statement on fraud. The woman explained to law enforcement authorities that she had handed over her jewelry to the jewelry repair specialist, however, the man had not fulfilled his obligations, did not return the jewelry and stopped contacts.

During the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the suspect and detained him. Law enforcement officers detained the man at the place of residence and brought him to a Police Division.

At further check, the defendant’s involvement in another 14 facts of unlawful activity was established. The damage caused to the victims totaled about 826,000 rubles. The man melted the stolen jewelry, sold it and disposed of the cash proceeds at his discretion.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior was chosen for the man.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.