As a result of operational-search measures, a 22-year-old resident of the Voronezh Region suspected of drug trafficking was detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Balashikhinskoye”.

When examining the apartment rented by the offender, the police found 625 bundles with mephedrone weighing in total more than 600 grams. The detainee explained that he had been selling the drug in the territory of the Urban District of Balashikha.

Criminal proceedings were instituted under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues on a large scale”. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.