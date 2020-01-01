“Moscow police officers identified the driver of the Skoda car, who, on the evening of March 16 on the Prechistenka Street, had hit a woman crossing the carriageway via an unregulated pedestrian crossing and fled the scene of the accident. The victim with various injuries was taken to a medical organization.
As a result of operational-search measures, the police identified the foreign-made car driver. A protocol on an administrative offense was drawn up against him under Article 12.27 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.
