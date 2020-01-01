“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Moscow Region with the participation of the FSB of Russia, detained four citizens suspected of illegal possession of arms, their main parts and ammunition.

As a result of operational-search measures in the Urban District of Mytishchi and the city of Dolgoprudny, the police located three apartments and a private house, the owners of which, presumably, kept various types of firearms.

In those premises, police officers found more than fifty objects that were structurally similar to machine guns, carbines, Mosin rifles, Kalashnikovs, Shpagin submachine guns, Makarov, Luger and TT pistols, Nagan revolvers and grenades. More than seven thousand rounds of various calibers, main parts of arms and detonators were also seized.

According to the forensic study, part of the seized arms was found fit for firing shots. For other items, an examination is currently underway.

Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Mytischinskoye” initiated criminal cases on the features of an offense stipulated by part 1 of Article 222 of the RF Criminal Code.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of one of the suspects, the other three are under recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.