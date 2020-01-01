A 33-year-old resident of Kazan turned to the police with a statement about the robbery and extortion committed against him.

The victim explained that he had been attacked by a janitor in one of the city’s parking lots.

The offender chose the moment when the man was getting into his car. He rushed at the driver, struck several blows, handcuffed him and pushed him into the passenger seat of the car. Then the hijacker fastened the owner of the car with a seatbelt, tied his neck to the headrest with nylon pantyhose and put a balaclava on his head.

Next, the offender got behind the wheel of the car and drove out of the parking lot. After a while, he stopped. Threatening with murder, he demanded 250 thousand US dollars from the victim. The latter didn’t have such an amount with him, and promised to pay it later. The hijacker agreed, took the DVR and 21 thousand rubles from the victim’s wallet, and then disappeared.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 162 and part 3 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. At the scene of the incident, the investigation team found the cap of the alleged criminal, a balaclava, and handcuffs.

After examining the video recordings from the house surveillance cameras located near the crime scene, as well as during other operational-search activities, the police identified the suspect.

Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, detained the suspect.

During a search in the rented apartment of the suspect, a video recorder, a traumatic gun and cartridges for it, handcuffs, intercoms, knives, and a hidden tracking device were found and seized. It was established that he had nothing to do with public utility services of the city.

Currently the police take operational search measures aimed at establishing additional episodes of the detainees' criminal activities.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee.