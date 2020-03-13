“Today, a citizen of the Republic of Moldova Vasily Iordake, born in 1976, accused of committing crimes under Articles 209, 222 and 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, was extradited from Germany to Russia, accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia Interpol National Security Bureau and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia to Germany.

He was declared internationally wanted in April 2018 at the request of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region.

He is charged with participation in an armed group, robberies against citizens living in private households in the territory of the Moscow Region and illegal carrying and possession of firearms.

In May 2019, Vasily Iordake was detained in Germany. Today, by flight from Frankfurt, he was delivered to Moscow,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.