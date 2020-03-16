On the basis of the GA of the Metropolitan Police, the 2020 competitions in self-defense without arms of the Spartakiada were held among the physical culture teams of the Dynamo Organization No. 25 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War (WWII).

The event was attended by 181 staff members of internal affairs bodies from 26 teams representing departments of the central office, scientific and educational organizations of the Ministry.

The First Deputy Chief of the MIA Department of Civil Service and Personnel, Lt. Gen. of the Internal Service Andrei Larionov, took part in the closing ceremony of the competitions and the awarding of prize-winners.

According to the results of the competition, the following units became winners and prize winners in the team classification

in age group I:

1st place - V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia;

2nd place - MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control;

3rd place - Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

In group II:

1st place - MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel;

2 place - MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration;

3rd place - MIA of Russia Scientific and production association “STiS”.

In group III:

1st place - MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism;

2 place - MIA of Russia Treaty and Law Department;

3rd place - MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Public Safety and Coordination of Interactions with Executive Bodies of the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation.

In group IV:

1st place - MIA of Russia Administration for Security of Major International and Mass Sports Events;

2 place - MIA of Russia Administration Ensuring the Security of Persons Subject to State Protection;

3rd place - MIA of Russia Administration for Operational Intelligence Information.

More than a dozen employees were highly praised by the judges for the combat techniques. The best athletes included female staff members: Oksana Berestneva (Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia) and Elena Plotskaya (MIA of Russia Treaty and Law Department).

The teams that won the top places were awarded cups and diplomas, and the participants were awarded medals.