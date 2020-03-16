The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has hosted the regular series of meetings of expert working groups on reducing the demand for drugs and improving the legal framework for cooperation of the meeting of the Heads of the Competent Authorities of the SCO Member States Empowered to Combat Drug Trafficking.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies of these countries emphasized the importance of preventing non-medical consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, discussed the methods used to assess the level of drug use, and also agreed to continue interaction to reduce demand for drugs.

The Russian side organized for our foreign colleagues a visit to the Moscow Youth Anti-Drug Platform, where the guests were given an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the exposition, psychological methods used to form in young people a negative attitude towards drug use and distribution, as well as with video materials describing the negative consequences of drug use.

The second closing day was devoted to discussion of reports on improving the regulatory framework of each country.