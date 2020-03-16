In Pyatigorsk, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev held a working meeting with the leadership and personnel of the city division of internal affairs, visited the departmental museum and laid flowers at the Fire of Eternal Glory Memorial.

At the MIA of Russia Division for Pyatigorsk, the Minister listened to the reports of leadership of the unit and set tasks in certain areas of service. Special attention was paid to the maintenance of public order at events dedicated to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (WWII).

Then the Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia got acquainted with the exposition of the departmental museum. It is visited not only by personnel of internal affairs bodies, but also by schoolchildren, students, and guests of the resort-city. Documents, photographs, books and other rarities are carefully preserved here.

The excursion around the museum was guided by a methodologist - retired Senior Lieutenant of Militia, Valery Sabelnikov, who had personally restored many wartime relics. The Minister handed over to the veteran of internal affairs bodies a Certificate of Honor of the MIA of Russia for many years of work and a significant contribution to the heroic and patriotic education of young policemen.

On the same day, the MIA Chief laid flowers at the Fire of Eternal Glory Memorial, where the name of Hero of the Soviet Union Senior Sergeant of the Guard Yeremey Ivanovich Danilyants was immortalized along with names of many other soldiers. In the 1920s and 1930s, he served as a precinct officer in the Pyatigorsk militia. He voluntarily went to the front and heroically died on October 29, 1943.