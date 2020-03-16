Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, during a working trip to the Stavropol Territory, visited the MIA of Russia Division for the Mineralovodsky Urban District.

The Agency Chief held a meeting with the leadership of the police of the territory, where they discussed current issues of service.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev got acquainted with the work of the duty-unit, as well as the migration unit, whose specialists carry out the daily reception of citizens. Here comfortable conditions for visitors are created, an electronic queue is organized, detailed information about the public services provided is placed on stands and special displays.

The Minister talked with the personnel and stressed the importance of that area of work, with account of the specifics of the region, which annually attracts thousands of vacationers.