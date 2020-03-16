Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, during a working trip to the Stavropol Territory, visited the MIA of Russia Division for the Mineralovodsky Urban District.
The Agency Chief held a meeting with the leadership of the police of the territory, where they discussed current issues of service.
Vladimir Kolokoltsev got acquainted with the work of the duty-unit, as well as the migration unit, whose specialists carry out the daily reception of citizens. Here comfortable conditions for visitors are created, an electronic queue is organized, detailed information about the public services provided is placed on stands and special displays.
The Minister talked with the personnel and stressed the importance of that area of work, with account of the specifics of the region, which annually attracts thousands of vacationers.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.