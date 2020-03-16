Today in Pyatigorsk, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, visited a veteran of the Great Patriotic War (WWII), retired captain of the Police Galina Vassilyevna Novikova.

Galina Vassilyevna told the Minister about her everyday life service in the militia and about the front roads.

In 1941, the 16-year-old Galina found herself in besieged Leningrad, where she worked in an evacuation hospital. In 1942 she returned to Pyatigorsk and graduated from radio courses. In August 1944, she was sent to the front, where she took part in combats until May 9, 1945. She handed over the coordinates of enemy planes to the duty officers who oriented the ground artillery.

Galina Vassilyevna was one of the first to learn about the end of the war and today she recalls this event with tears in her eyes: “On the night of May 8-9, I was on duty at a switchboard. Silence. And suddenly: "Victory, victory!".

After demobilization, the brave girl entered the militia service. At first she worked in the passport office of the Internal Affairs Division for the city of Pyatigorsk, then she moved to an operational unit. She retired with a rank of police captain. In total, about 30 years of her life were associated with work in the internal affairs bodies. At 95, the veteran is still full of energy and love of life.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev congratulated Galina Novikova on the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, thanked her for her service in the internal affairs bodies, wished her many years of life, and presented flowers and a valuable gift.