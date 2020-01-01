Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Satkinsky District, as well as the regional FSB Department with the power support by the special unit “Grom” in one of the stores in Ust-Katava detained two men born in 1993 when they were trying to pay for purchased goods with a fake 5 thousand rubles banknote. During the search, another 25 fake 5,000 rubles banknotes were seized from the suspects.

Police officers found that detainees repeatedly sold counterfeit banknotes in various shopping facilities in the Chelyabinsk Region.

A criminal case on crime features stipulate by part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Manufacture, storage, transportation or sale of counterfeit money or securities” was initiated. In line with applicable law, the maximum penalty under this part of the article is imprisonment for up to eight years. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, the police are taking steps aimed at identifying all episodes of the detainees’ unlawful activity, as well as places of acquisition of fake banknotes.