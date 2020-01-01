During the implementation of operational measures, officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region on one of the streets in the Tsentralny District of the city of Tver detained a 25-year-old man on suspicion of attempted sale of drugs.

During a personal search the police seized from him two bundles with heroin. During a search of his place of residence, investigators also seized a similar prohibited substance. The total weight of the seized heroin exceeded 100 grams. According to police, the drug was intended for further non-contact sale in the regional center.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact on the grounds of crime under part 3 of Article 30 “Preparation for a crime and attempted crime”, as well as part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues in a large amount”. The offender was detained pursuant to Articles 91-92 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation and placed in a temporary detention facility.