The duty-unit of the police division for the Balashikha Urban District of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Balashikhinskoye” received a statement from a local resident that an unknown person had fraudulently leased a car belonging to her, providing documents in a strange name, and then disappeared.

The total amount of the damage exceeded 420 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the criminal investigation division identified and detained a 24-year-old native of Central Asia.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. The suspect was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Russian Federation Criminal Procedure Code and placed into a temporary detention facility.