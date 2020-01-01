An investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region completed a preliminary investigation into a criminal case of illegal logging in the Tevrizsky District.

It was established that a 56-year-old individual entrepreneur carried out commercial activities related to timber harvesting. In the period from January to February 2017 and in November 2018, the defendant gave verbal instructions to workers about cutting trees in the Borodinsky forestry (Borodinskoye urochische (wood in swamp)). The defendant deliberately misled his subordinates regarding the legality of the actions: there was no corresponding permits from competent authorities.

As a result of illegal actions 136 trees of deciduous and coniferous species were cut down. The Damage resulting from these breaches of the law exceeded 1.6 million rubles.

Thus, the businessman is charged with committing two episodes of the crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code.

Tree trunks and 2 tractors were seized as material evidence. At the request of the investigation, the Kuybyshevsky District Court of Omsk seized the defendant’s car worth 1.1 million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the court for consideration on the merits. Under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation the maximum sentence for the offense - is an imprisonment of up to 7 years.