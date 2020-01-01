The investigative unit for the investigation of organized criminal activity of the Investigative Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) instituted criminal proceedings under part 1 of Article 201 “Abuse of authority” against the bankruptcy trustee and under part 5 of Article 33, part 1 of Article 201 “Assistance in abuse of authority” against the ex-director of a bankrupt organization.

It was established that, by a decision of the Arbitration Court of the Republic, bankruptcy proceedings were opened to liquidate the property of a joint-stock company that had been declared insolvent because of payables totaling over 380 million rubles. The responsibilities of the bankruptcy trustee to pay off the debt of the bankrupt organization in liquidation were assigned to a 46-year-old specialist.

However, the suspect, who at that time had extensive powers to conclude transactions and manage the property and financial accounts of the company, entered into a collusion with its former director and, in violation of the current legislation, did not include in the bankruptcy estate a part of the liquidated property such as three portal cranes, coastal derrick a crane and two barge platforms. This property was sold at an underestimated price to a third party which actually represented the interests of the former director of the bankrupt organization.

Thus, the suspects executed the illegal alienation at an underestimated price and the withdrawal of the above listed property to a total of about 42 million rubles, which entailed substantial damage to the rights and legitimate interests of shareholders and creditors of the company.