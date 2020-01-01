“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia for GA for Moscow together with representatives of the Federal Agency for Fishery prevented the sale of a large consignment of Kamchatka crab, which was allegedly illegally caught in the Barents Sea.

The investigators found that the offenders planned to sell the crabs on the territory of the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky administrative districts of the capital and transported it in a red Hyundai Porter car.

This vehicle was discovered by police in an industrial zone near the Kaluga highway. More than two and a half tons of frozen products worth about five million rubles were in the back of the car. Mandatory marking required by the legislation of the Russian Federation was absent.

Now a police check into this fact is under way, the results of which will determine an appropriate procedural decision.

The seized products were handed over for safekeeping,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.