Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev took part in the first meeting of the MIA of Russia Public Council of the new convocation and presented membership certificates to well-known human rights defenders, representatives of all-Russian associations and traditional faiths, heads of major media resources, journalists and artists who became its members.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia recalled that since its creation, the Council had been constantly developing in response to changes in society, its tasks had been clarified, its powers had been expanded, and the legal and regulatory framework had been improved.

Addressing the participants of the event, the Minister noted that each of them was distinguished by an active citizenship, a desire to contribute to the development of partnership relations between the police and the population.

“The level of trust of citizens largely depends on their personal experience of communicating with staff of law enforcement bodies. As a rule, people come to us when they need help. And respect can only be achieved if you are attentive to the problems of each person. Further systematic and high-quality work is needed to protect the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the state, to combat crime, and to prevent offenses,” the MIA Chief emphasized.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed the importance of getting feedback from social institutions, which would be based on a quick response to the needs of society, the desire for constructive, fruitful cooperation: “Such an open dialog helps to find optimal solutions to many issues related to the activities of the Ministry and such a practice should be continued, the most promising forms of work should be actively introduced”.

In the next three years, a number of relevant topics will be discussed at the Council ’s site, to give expert assessments of various initiatives of the Ministry, to take part in the implementation of all-Russian actions and socially significant projects, including those aimed at patriotic education of the young generation in the framework of the Year of Memory and Glory held in Russia. The Minister expressed confidence that the joint work will be built on the principles of openness and mutual respect.

Anatoly Kucherena was unanimously elected Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia of the convocation of 2020-2023. Vladislav Grib, Victor Blazheev and Vladimir Tyulin were elected his deputies. Alexey Zabelin became the Secretary of the Council.