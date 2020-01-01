Officer of the migration unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Temryuksky District conducted raid activities aimed at identifying violations of the migration legislation.

On the territory of private construction sites located in the settlements of the district, the police found 12 foreign citizens who worked as handymen.

When checking identification documents of the foreigners, it was established that citizens who had arrived from neighboring countries carried out repair works without a patent giving them the right to work in the Krasnodar Territory, one foreign citizen was staying in the Russian Federation in violation of the indicated period of legal stay.

In relation to offenders, the police drew up administrative protocols in accordance with part 1 of Article 18.10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Illegal Employment of a Foreign Citizen or a Stateless Person in the Russian Federation”.

Also, regarding the 28-year-old resident of the Strelka village and the 43-year-old Taman resident who employed foreign citizens, protocols were drawn up under part 1 of Article 18.15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses “Illegal Employment of a Foreign Citizen or Stateless Person in the Russian Federation”.

At present, a decision has been passed against eleven foreigners, on administrative fines in the amount of 2,000 rubles from each, and of 18,000 and 4,000 thousand rubles from employers.