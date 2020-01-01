The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Pavlovsky District of the Voronezh Region completed the preliminary investigation and sent to court the criminal case charging a 51-year-old resident of the Rostov Region with committing eight thefts and one robbery of plant protection products.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that in the summer and autumn of 2019, the defendant committed theft of fertilizers in the territory of Podgorensky, Kamensky, Buturlinovsky and Pavlovsky districts of the Voronezh Region to a total amount of 2.9 million rubles.

To implement his unlawful intent, he looked for organizations involved in agricultural activities. By observation, he established the place of storage of inventory of interest to him. Then, as a rule, in the dark hours, he penetrated the fenced and guarded territory. He cracked open the lock off the door of the warehouse with a pry, after which he transferred the plant protection products to his VAZ-21104 car and disappeared from the scene.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures taken by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region, together with colleagues from the MIA territorial division, the suspect was identified and detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, the criminal case charging the defendant with committing crimes provided for in parts 2 and 3 of Article 158, and part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft” and “Robbery” has been sent to the Pavlovsky District Court for consideration on the merits.

The legislation provides for a maximum penalty of up to 7 years in prison for the commission of this illegal act.