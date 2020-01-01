Today a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On Amending the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation of Monday, March 21, 2011 was posted No. 181” (hereinafter - the draft resolution) was posted for public discussion on the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The draft resolution proposes to exclude from the list of documents to be attached by legal entities to the application when applying to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and Roszdravnadzor for the necessary permits for the import (export) of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, a copy of the extract from the constituent documents of the applicant, in accordance with which the manager or another person has the right to act on behalf of the applicant without a power of attorney.

The form of this extract is not defined by regulatory legal acts of the Russian Federation. In addition, statement from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities received from the Federal Tax Service of Russia through the system of interagency electronic interaction during the consideration of these applications, contains information about persons entitled to act on behalf of the legal entity without a power of attorney.

Also, the draft resolution proposes to reduce the time, taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and Roszdravnadzor to issue or refuse to issue permits, from 30 calendar days to 15 business days from the date of submission of the application and necessary documents by legal entities.