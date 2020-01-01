“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained a citizen suspected of creating and selling fake car-sharing client accounts via a mobile messenger.

According to investigators, in the period from June to October 2019, the offender registered to dummies dozens of accounts to access car rental services. To do this, he used special computer programs. Photocopies of passports and driver's licenses purchased through the Internet were used as documents required for registration.

Then the suspect sold the accounts created by him at a price of 2 thousand to 5 thousand rubles, publishing ads in a popular instant messenger.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 272 of the RF Criminal Code.

The suspect in the sale of fake accounts was detained at the moment when he was trying to cross the border.

During the search at the place of residence of the detainee, two smartphones that were used to register the accounts, as well as other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized. House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.