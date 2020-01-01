“An investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Bratskoye” completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against three women accused of theft of cash from pensioners.

According to investigators, the offenders, under various pretexts, entered the apartments of elderly residents of the city of Bratsk, where they found savings and discreetly exchanged genuine banknotes with their souvenir replicas. The first theft was discovered last autumn. The young man whom his grandmother gave five thousand rubles, noticed the substitution. Later it turned out that all the money disappeared from the apartment.

Then another pensioner reported to the police that she had given one hundred twenty thousand rubles to her son to repay a loan. At the bank, the man found that it was impossible to deposit them into his account.

A pharmacist informed the police about another incident when an elderly woman tried to pay for drugs with souvenir products that looked visually similar to Bank of Russia notes.

Surveys of victims, their neighbors and relatives, the study of CCTV recordings and other measures allowed investigators to find the trail of the offenders. The police stopped a taxi in which there were three accomplices. During a personal search, Joke Bank notes were seized from them.

Currently, nine citizens are recognized as victims. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.