Inspectors of the Traffic Police of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with officers of the division for drug control of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Balashikhinskoye”, detained a previously convicted 28-year-old native of the Republic of Tatarstan suspected of selling psychotropic substances.

Police officers on the 23rd km of the M 7 Volga highway stopped a foreign-made car in which there were a driver and a passenger. During the inspection of the vehicle interior, police officers found and seized a bundle of lumpy substance and light-colored powder. According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized substance was a psychotropic substance – mephedrone with a total mass of more than 600 grams.

The man in the passenger seat explained that the prohibited substance belonged to him. He purchased the drug from a dealer in the Moscow Region through a cache and transported it to Naberezhnye Chelny.

The investigator has instituted criminal proceedings against the defendant under Art. 30 and Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.