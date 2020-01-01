On the evening of March 9, the police received information that the alarm system was triggered in the church in the village of Sosheny. Officers of the Private Security Division of the Rosgvardia, who arrived for inspection, saw a masked man getting out of the building's window. He tried to escape, but was detained and handed over to the police division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kirov.

Police officers identified the detainee – he turned to be a previously convicted 22-year-old resident of the Orichevsky District. With him there were about 180 thousand rubles – as it turned out, the man had stolen them from the church shop. He confessed to the crime, explaining that he had entered the building, breaking the window with a hammer, and took the money found there.

In the course of work with the detainee, the police established his involvement in another similar crime. On the night of March 2, in the village of Murygino, a break-into the temple occurred, and a box with donations totaling 30 thousand rubles was stolen from it. The man confessed to committing that theft.

Currently criminal cases initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Art. 158 of the RF Criminal Code are being investigated. The suspect has been detained in accordance with Art. 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the issue of selecting for him a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody is being considered. The Police check the detainee for involvement in other similar offenses.