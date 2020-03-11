During the verification of operational materials, officers of the Administration for Drug Control and the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region, in collaboration with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia, stopped a car moving southward at the 466th kilometer of the M-4 Don highway in the Ramonsky District. During the search of the vehicle in a cache located behind the air duct, the police discovered and seized 15 bundles of heroin with a total weight of 1,300 grams.

The 28-year-old driver and his 30-year-old passenger confessed and explained that they had collected large quantities of the drug in a forest in the Moscow Region and equipped caches in Voronezh. Police officers also seized from the detainees unnamed momentum bank cards, to which accomplices of illegal activities transferred funds.

A criminal case has been opened on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues on a large scale”. For the commission of this unlawful act the legislation provides for a punishment up to life imprisonment.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detainees.